I-PAC raid row: Police summon Pratik Jain’s neighbours as part of ongoing investigation

Some immediate neighbours and residents near I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s Loudon Street apartment have been summoned by Kolkata Police for questioning as part of their ongoing investigation into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid last week.

On Monday, the police sent notices asking those living in and around the building to appear at Shakespeare Sarani police station and share what they saw on January 8 morning, when an ED team arrived at Jain’s apartment for a search-and-seizure operation, accompanied by armed CRPF personnel.

Senior officers said statements would be recorded from two groups of witnesses: those immediately next door and residents in the wider vicinity of the building. “We want to record what time they spotted the ED team, how many officers were present, and whether CRPF personnel escorted them inside before taking positions outside the gates,” a senior officer said.

The statements are being recorded as part of a case Kolkata Police have registered against ED officers, charging them with theft, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and violations under sections of the Information Technology Act. The case was drawn up following a complaint by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sources said information gathered during the preliminary inquiry would be added to this case. Statements from Jain’s domestic help, who received the ED team at the door, and the building’s security guards have already been recorded. CCTV footage stored in the building’s digital video recorder (DVR) has also been collected.

Around 7.30am on Thursday, an ED team entered the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, with a separate team arriving at Jain’s apartment shortly afterward. The chief minister reached Jain’s residence around 11.30am, leaving within minutes with a green file before heading to the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, where she remained until 4.22pm.

A section of senior Kolkata Police officers said the police at Shakespeare Sarani station — under whose jurisdiction Jain’s home falls — were unaware of the ED raid for several hours. Senior ED officials said they had informed the police station via email, but the email reportedly arrived hours after the operation had begun.

At around 9am, a sergeant from the station attempted to ascertain the situation but was allegedly denied entry by CRPF personnel. A deputy commissioner of police who arrived later was also allegedly stonewalled. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had reached the site before Mamata.

Sources in the ED said the team, led by assistant director Prashant Chandila, presented a search warrant and identification cards to the police when Verma and other officers arrived. “We are trying to verify the identities of all ED team members. If required, we may summon them to record statements,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, security around the ED office in Salt Lake’s CGO Complex has been increased. Starting Monday, six CRPF personnel were posted at each of the two gates.