HPV vaccination starts today in selected state-run hospitals to prevent cervical cancer

Human papillomavirus vaccination will start in select state-run hospitals on Saturday as the state government prepares to roll out a free vaccination programme against cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines were available in private hospitals for about a decade, and women who wanted could receive them. The price of the HPV ran into a few thousand in the private establishments.

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Vaccines administered in state-run hospitals will be free. “The vaccination will start with a select few hospitals and is likely to be expanded to more healthcare facilities,” said a state government official.

From Saturday, the vaccines will be administered at SSKM Hospital, Bidhannagar State General Hospital, Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala and Sarsuna Block Primary Health Centre in the city.

Doctors said including HPV within the community-wide vaccination programme was an important move. “Earlier, the vaccination was available on an individual basis. Now it is being taken to the community,” said Gautam Mukhopadhyay, surgical oncologist.

“The best age for the HPV vaccine is between 9 and 15 years. Women who have not yet started sexual activity are ideal candidates for the vaccine, but even those in their 30s or 40s can receive it,” said Mukhopadhyay.

The state-run programme will give the vaccines only to girls between 14 and 15 years and 90 days (three months). Only a single dose of the vaccine will be administered.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends “a one or two-dose schedule for girls aged 9-14”, its website says. The website adds that “a one or two-dose schedule for girls and women aged 15-20” and “two doses with a six-month interval for women older than 21” is recommended.

Sources said there were about 45,000 girls of this age group who will be eligible

to receive the vaccines immediately.

“To begin with, the vaccines will be administered only from hospitals or facilities that have a doctor present around the day. Later, it is likely to be expanded to other health units,” said a state government official.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which provides vaccines under the universal vaccination programme in Calcutta, may be asked to administer HPV from a later date, said sources.

Sources said the HPV will be a walk-in vaccination programme.

“Girls can queue up outside the designated places to receive the vaccines. There will be a consent form that they have to sign. After receiving the vaccines, all recipients will be asked to wait for 30 minutes to see if there is any adverse reaction,” said an official.

The beneficiaries have to arrive with an identity card. Children who do not possess an identity card will not miss the vaccines. “Their parents’ identity cards will also work. Either of the parents will have to give an undertaking, and their child will receive the vaccine,” said the official.