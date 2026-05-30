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regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

Egg, chicken prices soar; traders blame heat, transport and feed costs for hike

In several markets across the city, the price of a dozen eggs has risen by ₹6 within a week. Poultry chicken prices have also increased by ₹10 per kilo in many markets

Subhajoy Roy Published 30.05.26, 06:34 AM
A shop selling eggs in Gariahat on Friday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

A shop selling eggs in Gariahat on Friday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

Eggs, a cheap source of protein, and poultry chicken have become more expensive in Calcutta, with those in the business attributing the rise to prolonged heat, higher transportation costs and an increase in feed prices.

In several markets across the city, the price of a dozen eggs has risen by 6 within a week. Poultry chicken prices have also increased by 10 per kilo in many markets.

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“A dozen eggs are now selling for 78. A week ago, the price was 72,” said a trader at a market in Kasba.

At New Market, a crate of eggs containing 30 pieces sold for 210 on Friday. “A week ago, it was selling for 180,” said a man who bought a couple of crates of eggs on Friday morning.

A resident of Sadandanda Road said the price of eggs and poultry had shot up at Kalighat market, too.

“Eggs sold for 7 a piece on Friday. A week ago, the price of one egg was 6.50,” said a man in his 60s who was in Kalighat on Friday morning.

Poultry chicken prices too have spiked in markets across Calcutta.

At Kalighat market, the price of a whole chicken was 200 a kilo on Friday. A week ago, it was 180 a kilo.

“Dressed chicken was selling for 120 a kilo. It was 100 a kilo a week ago,” he said.

Poultry was selling at a higher price at Haltu and Lansdowne markets, also.

The price rise has surprised many because poultry prices usually stay flat or decrease during summer as the demand slows down.

“There are no weddings or events in summer. People avoid events because of the heat. As a result, the demand for poultry goes down, and the price also drops. A rise in prices in summer is contrary to the usual price movements,” said the expert.

An industry insider said the hike in transportation costs owing to the rise in diesel and petrol prices is one of the factors pushing up the price. “With the rise in diesel and petrol prices, transportation costs have naturally shot up,” said Amitava Maity, an assistant secretary of West Bengal Poultry Federation.

The price of a litre of diesel was 92.02 on May 14, the day before the first of four price hikes since then. On Friday, a litre of diesel cost 99.82. The price of a litre of petrol was 105.45 on May 14. On Friday, it was 113.47.

“The heat is also to be blamed. Birds cut down on their usual food intake because of the heat. If they do not eat well enough, they cannot lay eggs,” said Maity.

Dipak Roy, a wholesaler at Lansdowne market, said the prolonged heat has aided the price rise. “The heat causes some bird deaths,” he said.

Maity also blamed a sharp spike in the price of poultry feed for the rise in retail
prices.

“Poultry feeds on corn and soyabeans. The cost of soyabean has risen from 45 a kilo to 75 a kilo in about a fortnight. Amino acid supplements are also necessary for bird growth. The price of amino acid supplements has also witnessed a sharp spike,” said Maity.

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