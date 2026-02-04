Golpark mayhem: Seven more people arrested in connection with Kankulia violence

Seven more people have been arrested in connection with the violence at Kankulia, near Golpark, on Sunday night, including Rahul Das alias Babu Sona and Subhankar Roy alias Subho, who are suspected of allegedly instigating the clash, police said.

Both Babu Sona and Subho are known for their close ties to Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy commissioner (south east division) Bholanath Pandey said raids are ongoing to apprehend others involved in the case.

“We are not going to compromise on law and order in the city. Continuous raids are being carried out to arrest other accused persons,” he said on Tuesday.

So far, a total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Babu Sona, a known local strongman, runs a syndicate supplying construction materials and carrying out alleged unauthorised construction in Kasba and adjoining areas. He rose through criminal ranks as an associate of Sona Pappu before establishing his independent operations. His main rivals — Dinu and Nanti — also operate in the south suburban belt of the city.

Police sources said a conflict between Babu Sona and Bapi Haldar over control of certain Kasba areas had escalated into a gunfight. The clash at Kankulia on Sunday night involved Babu Sona and his associates on one side and Bapi Haldar’s men on the other. Two rounds were reportedly fired, with one man sustaining a bullet injury.

Tuesday's Metro report erroneously stated that a policeman was shot at.

Sona Pappu, suspected to be behind the attack, has been on the run since the incident, police sources said.

On Tuesday, he appeared live on Facebook, claiming he was at home during the clash, attending a Puja on the occasion of “Maagi Purnima”.

“I was at home when this incident happened. Why is my name being dragged into this?” he said. He also acknowledged having photographs with Babu Sona but denied any involvement in the crime.

The police have registered three cases related to the violence: one for assault on police officers and damage to a police vehicle, and two cases filed by the rival groups — Bapi Haldar’s men and Sona Pappu’s men — against each other.