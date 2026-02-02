Bombs hurled, bullets fired in South Kolkata’s Golpark area; 10 arrested

Bombs were hurled and bullets fired during a violent clash between two groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night, leaving two people injured and triggering a heavy police response.

The clash broke out around 8.30 pm on Kankulia Road, under the jurisdiction of the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station, after a group of youths from another area entered the locality and were confronted by residents.

What began as a face-off quickly escalated into stone-pelting and the use of explosives.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said on Monday, "The entire state of Bengal is ruled by thugs, criminals, and the mafia. The police are also in cahoots with them, and the government has no control whatsoever. Consequently, they fight amongst themselves over territory, causing suffering to the public, destroying homes, and killing innocent people. All of this is beyond Mamata Banerjee's control. As long as this government remains in power, there is no possibility of stopping this."

According to police, crude bombs were thrown and at least one round was fired during the violence.

“Crude bombs were thrown, and at least one round of bullets was fired during the clash. Empty cartridges and splinters have been recovered from the area,” a senior officer said.

The incident sparked panic among residents, with stones being hurled from both sides. Two people were injured in the clashes, police confirmed.

As security personnel moved in to control the situation, a mob vandalised several motorcycles and attempted to attack a police vehicle. A large police force was deployed to disperse the crowd and restore order.

“The situation is now under control. Ten people were arrested early on Monday, and raids are underway to arrest others involved in the clash,” the officer said.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify those involved. “CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to identify the miscreants,” the officer said.

Locals alleged that the violence was linked to attempts to assert control over the locality. A local Trinamool Congress leader who visited the area said, “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.