International Kolkata Book Fair ends with impressive footfall, eyes golden jubilee next year

More than a lakh book lovers thronged the stalls across the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee on Tuesday, the final day of this year’s Book Fair.

The 49th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair recorded a footfall of 32 lakh visitors and a 15% increase in book sales compared with last year’s figure of ₹23 crore in 2025, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next year will mark the 50th edition of the fair, and the organisers said they plan to make it a grand affair.

Steady visitors

From late afternoon, visitors from near and far stood in long queues outside the stalls of popular publishers. As the day progressed, footfall continued to rise, much to the delight of publishers and booksellers.

By evening, the lanes between stalls were crammed as visitors streamed in with their families and friends.

Shreya Das, 45, who visited the fair with her family from Garia, said the last day was always emotionally heavy but expressed hope for the golden jubilee edition.

“It feels bad that the book fair has ended. But we are excited for next year. The thought that it will turn 50 next year makes us look forward to it even more,” she said.

This year’s theme country was Argentina. Around 20 countries participated in this edition of the fair.

50th-year celebrations

The organisers said they want to make the 50th edition bigger and grander, but have yet to finalise a blueprint.

“We would like to make the 50th year a grand one,” said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, the Guild’s president.

Maiden visit

Several first-time visitors from beyond the city — and even the country — soaked in the spirit of the city’s marquee event.

Magdalena Derzikowska, an architect from Gdynia in Poland, said her first visit to the Kolkata International Book Fair was unforgettable.

“It’s fascinating to see such a massive crowd and so many book stalls spread across such a large area,” she said.

Metro link

For the first time, visitors from Howrah and beyond streamed in almost effortlessly, courtesy the Metro connectivity, which many described as a game-changer.

Bashudev Chakraborty, 59, who visited the fair with his family from Mandirtala in Howrah, said the Metro had transformed their Book Fair experience.

“For the last two years, we had to skip the Book Fair because returning home late was difficult. Now travel is faster and much more comfortable,” he said.