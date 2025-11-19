Gangster from Uttar Pradesh on the run arrested near Park Street after long chase

A gangster from Uttar Pradesh was arrested near Park Street on Tuesday.

Mohammad Sohrab had previously been imprisoned in Tihar jail and had violated his parole in June. He was living in the city as an app bike driver for nearly a month, police said.

Sohrab, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and dacoity and was wanted by Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad for murders and extortion cases, had been on the run since he jumped his parole.

“Mohammad Sohrab, arrested by Delhi Police, was a furlough jumper from Tihar Correctional Home since June 2025,” Kolkata Police’s joint commissioner (crime), Rupesh Kumar, said.

Based on an input, a team from Delhi and the UP ATS came to Calcutta and arrested Sohrab from Ripon Street, where he had been living under the guise of an app bike

driver.

The police said that after jumping parole, Sohrab went to Bihar and then to a location close to Nepal to meet his wife.

“However, they parted ways there. Through electronic surveillance and based on human intelligence, we found that Sohrab entered Bengal through the Bihar-Burdwan border and had travelled through Asansol, Durgapur and then to Calcutta,” said sources in Delhi Police.

Sources said Sohrab was one of three brothers who were convicted for the same crime. Another one among the three also had a history of jumping parole.

Residents of Ripon Street said Sohrab lived there without raising any suspicion.

“No one could suspect that he was such a gangster. He would maintain a low profile,” said a resident of the neighbourhood around 87 Ripon Street, where Sohrab lived.

This is the second case in less than a month where criminals wanted in other states were found living in Calcutta.

Last month, three men wanted for the murder of a Rajasthan businessman were found having fuchka near Subhas Sarobar.