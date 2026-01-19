MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former domestic help held for stabbing woman to death in Kolkata’s Parnasree

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.01.26, 10:28 PM
Representational image

A sexagenarian woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a former domestic help at her residence in the south-west part of the city's Parnasree area on Monday, police said.

The victim, Anita Ghosh alias Bula, was found critically injured at her home on Becharam Chatterjee Road and was taken to a private hospital in Behala, where she was declared brought dead, they said.

The accused, Sanju Sarkar (34) of Purba Barisha, who had worked briefly at her house around two years ago, was initially detained before being arrested in the evening after she admitted to her crime, a senior police officer said.

Also Read

"She allegedly went to the house around 8.30 am and demanded money. When the victim refused, an altercation followed, during which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries," he said.

The victim’s husband is seriously ill and bedridden and was in the adjacent room when the victim was killed, he said, adding that their son lives separately.

After the assault, the accused allegedly took gold ornaments and cash from the house, the officer said.

"Neighbours, alerted by the victim's cries, rushed to the flat and detained the woman and informed the police," he said.

The accused was taken to Parnasree police station and later confessed during interrogation, he added.

