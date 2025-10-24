Couple heckled, punched and son beaten during immersion procession at Parnasree

A couple were allegedly heckled, and their son assaulted in front of their home after they protested against a loud immersion procession playing DJ music past midnight on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Parnasree Central Government Quarters on Lake Road, a residential neighbourhood. The road leads directly to Parnasree Lake, which serves as an immersion ghat for many pujas in the area.

Homemaker Sharmila Sensharma, 48, lives with her husband and college-going son on the ground floor of a two-storey building along this route. She was the first to confront the procession.

“It was close to 1am on Thursday. Usually, the immersion processions pass by our home before heading to the lake for immersion. But this procession had stopped, right in front of our house, playing very loud DJ music for more than seven or eight minutes. They didn’t move, so I decided to step out,” Sharmila said on Thursday.

She approached the youths accompanying the procession and asked them to stop the music. “Instead of listening, one of them mocked me about the nightdress I was wearing. I never imagined boys younger than my own son would make such remarks,” she said.

When Sharmila tried reasoning with them again, she was allegedly pushed, causing her to fall on the road.

Her husband, Subhasish Sensharma, a central government official, rushed out to intervene and got into a scuffle and was punched on the nose.

“Someone suddenly punched me on the nose. I was dazed for a few minutes, and my nose was bleeding,” Subhasish said.

The couple’s 22-year-old son also tried to step in but was beaten up.

The family went to Parnasree police station on Thursday to file a complaint. Police said they received the complaint against unknown persons. No one had been arrested as of Thursday evening.

Several residents of the neighbourhood said they face similar harassment during festive seasons. “Our trouble starts with Ganesh Puja and continues till Saraswati Puja. Hundreds of idols are brought here for immersion at the lake, and all processions pass through this road,” said a neighbour.

“This has been happening for years, but we never complained before. Now, things are getting out of hand. I never imagined being insulted by boys my son’s age in front of my own home,” Sharmila said.

She added that the police have “always been very cooperative” and expressed her expectation that they would take strict action against the bursting of loud crackers and the use of DJ music late at night during immersion processions.

According to Kolkata Police guidelines, the use of DJ speakers and crackers in immersion processions is banned.