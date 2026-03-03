Central Park Metro Station under scanner after concrete fall

Concrete chunks fell off the exterior of the elevated Central Park Metro station on the Green line on Monday, exposing steel beams and instigating panic among commuters.

Witnesses reported seeing chunks fall off the belly of the overhead station around 7.30am.

The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan in the west with Sector V in Salt Lake in the east.

The Central Park Metro station is in the DF Block of Salt Lake's Sector I.

"We visited the site along with the engineers and a technical team. Trains are running normally. The plastering work will be done at the required places under the station building," a Metro spokesperson said.

"There has been spalling of concrete cover at isolated locations in the slab and beams of Central Park station. This may happen at isolated locations for various reasons, such as less cover thickness and environmental factors," the spokesperson added.

The entire East-West Metro became functional on March 22 last year. But Central Park station was commissioned in February 2020, as part of the first phase commissioned between Sector V and the Salt Lake Stadium.

"Metro stations are designed to last decades. We have to find out what caused the damage," said a Metro source.

The East-West corridor was constructed by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC). Metro Railway handles the daily operations.

In July 2025, cracks emerged on the pillars of the New Garia (Kavi Subhash) Metro station on the north-south (Blue) line, connecting New Garia in the south with Dakshineswar in the north.

Passenger services to Kavi Subhash were indefinitely suspended.

Pedestrians on the road below the station spotted concrete chunks falling off the station. Onlookers alerted police, who barricaded the area.

"Guard rails were brought, and the area beneath the Metro station was covered. Traffic was partly diverted.

"As the peak office hour had not started, no major diversion was needed," a police officer said.