FIRs filed after Shah roadshow clashes; Kalighat and Alipore officers showcaused

Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the disturbances during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit on Thursday, when he accompanied BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file his nomination from the Bhabanipur constituency.

Two officers of the rank of deputy commissioner have been showcaused by the police commissioner for alleged dereliction of duty.

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Two cases were registered suo motu by the police, while one was lodged based on a complaint from the returning officer.

“All three FIRs are against unknown persons. Two have been registered at Alipore police station and one at Kalighat,” an officer said.

During Shah’s visit to Kalighat, a large number of people gathered on the sidelines, waving black flags and shouting “Go Back”. Some also displayed shoes and slippers to the central minister as a mark of protest.

At another location, near the Survey Building in Alipore where the BJP was holding a public meeting with formal permission, a group of Trinamool supporters allegedly barged in without intimation. A melee ensued, escalating into a clash between supporters of the two parties.

Siddhartha Dutta, deputy commissioner-II (south division), and Manas Roy, deputy commissioner-II (reserve force), who were in charge of the two venues, were showcaused by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on Friday. Dutta was on duty at the Survey Building, while Roy was posted at Kalighat when the disturbances were reported.

Sources said the police have begun identifying the men in the mob that violated rules. “We are in the process of identifying those involved and are sending summons in connection with the case,” an investigator said.

The cases have been registered under sections related to criminal intimidation, verbal abuse and endangering “Z-plus protectees”.

Strand Road row

The police have also registered another case in connection with the fracas outside the office of the Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) on Strand Road on Tuesday. Sources said an FIR was drawn up at Hare Street police station.

At least two Trinamool Congress councillors suspected of being part of the mob involved in the attack outside the Bengal CEO’s office have been summoned by the police. They have been asked to appear at Hare Street police station within three days.

Millennium Park shut

To strengthen security around the office of the state’s CEO, Millennium Park nearby was closed indefinitely on Friday.

Sources said the Election Commission wanted to prevent any gatherings in the vicinity of the office. The closure is also expected to affect ferry services connecting Calcutta and Howrah, inconveniencing thousands of commuters.