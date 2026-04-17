Fire services minister Sujit Bose out of hospital after two-night stay

Fire services minister and local MLA in the outgoing government Sujit Bose was hospitalised for three days. He fell ill on April 9, three days after submitting his nomination. “I was feeling uneasy since the morning and in the afternoon, it became worse. So I got hospitalised. It was case of extreme dehydration which affected my digestion. I had to stay for two nights at the hospital,” Bose told The

Telegraph Salt Lake on Sunday.

He was released on Saturday and took out a road show in Salt Lake on Sunday morning, starting from PNB More to Labony Island.

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A reel was posted in the Bidhannagar BJP Facebook page that claimed BJP candidate Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, who is contesting against Bose, had visited the private hospital on the Bypass where Bose was admitted but was refused access. The reel carried the caption “Dr Sharadwat goes to meet Sujit Bose after a mysterious hospital admission.” However, a video clip has the oncologist saying that this visit was not a political one and had to do with him wanting to see Bose doing well in his capacity as a doctor.

BJP party sources, however, point to the “mysterious” coincidence of Bose failing to attend the latest summons from the Enforcement Directorate office because of the hospitalisation. Bose called the ED summons in the middle of his election campaign “politically motivated”.

Bose’s son Samudra appeared before the ED as his representative with

documents.