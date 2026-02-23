Man protesting over noise assaulted with flower pot in New Town, seven arrested

A man who protested against a group playing loud music late in the night at Jatragachi, New Town, was allegedly struck on the head with a flower pot early on Sunday, police said.

The man in his 50s required multiple stitches for his injuries.

Seven people, including four women, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to residents, a group of men and women were partying on the ground floor of a four-storey building till late on Saturday.

“There was a lot of noise, and residents were feeling disturbed. Around 2am, Shaukat Ali left his home and went to the venue to request a decrease in volume. Instead of listening to him, the men and women started to assault him,” said a resident of Jatragachi.

On Sunday, Ali said that his only fault was to protest against the indecent behaviour of the men and women and the loud music.

“They refused to hear anything, and before I could react, they hit me with a flower pot on my head. My only fault was that I went to protest against their unruly behaviour. I have a patient suffering from paralysis at home who was unable to sleep due to the noise,” Ali said.

Ali said he suffered a deep cut on his head, which started to bleed profusely. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ali's neighbours informed the police.

A team of officers from Eco Park police station reached the spot and detained the three men and four women. They were later arrested.

Police said all seven were in an intoxicated state.