JU forms probe panel after campus clash leaves two teachers injured; VC terms assault 'utterly unacceptable'

Jadavpur University on Monday announced the formation of an inquiry committee after a violent clash between two student groups left two teachers and several students injured on campus, prompting sharp condemnation from the administration and the teachers’ body.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said an inquiry committee is being constituted to probe the February 20 incident and assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible. He also assured that measures would be introduced to prevent the recurrence of such events.

The violence reportedly broke out between supporters of SFI and We The Independent (WTI) during a cultural event named Medgala organised by the WTI on Friday evening. The clash was linked to differences over the election of student representatives to the university’s internal complaints committee.

According to university officials and the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), tensions escalated near the Science and Arts buildings when rival groups engaged in a confrontation. Around 12 to 15 teachers intervened and initially managed to disperse the groups.

However, when the two teachers — Rajyeshwar Sinha and Lalit Mahakudh — stepped in to separate the factions, they were allegedly assaulted. One of the teachers also had his spectacles smashed by the alleged attackers. Sinha sustained injuries near his eyes, while Mahakudh was given first aid. Both were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Condemning the assault on faculty members, Bhattacharya described the incident as “utterly unacceptable” and contrary to the institution’s long-standing values of respect, dialogue and the teacher-student relationship.

“The physical assault of teachers by students of the same university is highly condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable,” Bhattacharya said, adding that such acts do not align with the ethical and academic principles upheld by the university.

Appealing for calm, the administration urged students to exercise restraint, avoid provocation and engage in peaceful and democratic academic processes. Reiterating the institution's legacy as a space for intellectual freedom and constructive debate, the VC called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to maintain a safe and conducive environment on campus.

JUTA raises concern over campus atmosphere

In a related development, JUTA convened an emergency general body meeting protesting assaults on professors and “deterioration of the academic atmosphere on campus.” JUTA president Partha Pratim Biswas and general secretary Partha Pratim Roy expressed concern over the “deplorable” financial condition of Jadavpur University and the acute shortage of teachers, non-teaching staff and officers.

“A small section of students, along with outsiders, has been attempting to malign the institute and disrupt campus life. A few days ago, even security personnel were confined and harassed at night by some of these students when they tried to prevent consumption of alcohol and cannabis on the campus,” Roy alleged.

The association further alleged that four to five students and outsiders arrived at the clash site in a university ambulance and joined the confrontation. It claimed that one of them punched Professor Sinha repeatedly in the face, causing him to fall and break his spectacles, while another professor was also assaulted.

JUTA also alleged that a small group of students and outsiders “regularly consume alcohol and drugs in various parts of the campus, including near the Subarna Jayanti premises, the Open Air Theatre (OAT), the Analytical Chemistry building, the green zone, lakeside areas and playgrounds during evening hours” and urged authorities to take preventive steps.

Police say no complaint received

Police confirmed they were alerted about unrest on the campus but did not receive any formal request for intervention.

“We heard about the incident. But we did not receive any communication from the authorities. Neither the university nor any individual has lodged any complaint with Jadavpur police station,” said a senior officer of the south-suburban division of Kolkata Police.

Officials added that the police cannot enter the campus unless their assistance is requested.