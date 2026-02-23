1.5 lakh Yuva Sathi forms distributed in first week: Officials

More than 1.5 lakh forms were distributed from Yuva Sathi camps in Calcutta in the first week that ended on Saturday, officials said.

More than 90,000 filled-out forms were submitted in the camps, including over 16,000 Lakshmir Bhandar forms. The camps, which began on February 15, will continue till Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the camps were closed on Sunday, a Trinamool councillor in Tollygunge operated a help centre to assist applicants in filling out the forms. Some of the applicants submitted the filled-out forms at the centre as the Trinamool workers promised to submit them in the state government-run camps on Monday.

“More than 1.5 lakh forms were distributed between February 15 and February 21. We also received 90,000 filled-out forms in the camps in these seven days,” said an official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The civic body is organising 38 camps.

Initially, there were 35 camps. However, in the middle of the last week, three more were set up outside the office of Bengal’s chief electoral officer, near the Shipping Corporation of India and outside the Tea Board of India.

“Besides Yuva Sathi forms, we are also distributing Lakshmir Bhandar forms at the camps. Among the 90,000 filled-out forms submitted at the camps, over 16,000 were applications for Lakshmir Bhandar,” said a KMC official.

Yuva Sathi, a scheme to assist unemployed youths in poll-bound Bengal, will commence on April 1. Under the scheme, those aged between 21 and 40 years who have passed the Madhyamik will receive ₹1,500 per month for five years or until they secure employment.