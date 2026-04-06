Election Commission suspends Kasba OC for omission of history sheeter Sona Pappu in offenders' list

The Election Commission has suspended the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kasba police station in Kolkata for allegedly failing to include the name of a history sheeter in the list of offenders ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, an EC official said on Sunday evening.

The suspension of OC Biswajit Debnath was preceded by a showcause served on the OC on why the name of history sheeter Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar, active in his area, did not figure in the list of criminals in the jurisdiction of Kasba, despite multiple cases pending against him.

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Sona Pappu's name had surfaced most recently again in connection with the throwing of bombs by a gang during a clash between two groups at the Gol Park area, and he remains absconding.

The Enforcement Directorate recently conducted searches at the alleged gangster's residence and reportedly recovered a huge amount of cash, along with a luxury vehicle and property documents.

The EC official said multiple FIRs, including cases of extortion and intimidation, have been registered against him.

The EC had earlier directed West Bengal and Kolkata Police to prepare comprehensive lists of absconders and proclaimed offenders in view of the upcoming polls. While KP jurisdiction lies within the city, West Bengal police jurisdiction lies in the rest of the state.

The EC had specifically tasked officers-in-charge (OCs) with identifying such individuals, having criminal antecedents, and ensuring strict action against them to ensure a peaceful poll.