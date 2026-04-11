ED raids multiple locations in Calcutta and districts over multi-crore 'PDS' scam

Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in the city and districts on Friday as part of its probe into an alleged multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam.

The raids took place on the same day Union home minister Amit Shah was visiting Calcutta and addressing rallies in different parts of the state.

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The ED claimed that the PDS scam in Bengal is worth nearly ₹10,000 crore.

On Friday morning, ED officers, along with central forces, visited separate addresses at Poddar Court, Minto Park and on Lord Sinha Road, while other teams raided locations in districts including Murshidabad, Howrah and North 24-Parganas.

Sources said ED teams visited a dozen locations across Bengal in connection with the probe into the alleged scam involving Trinamool minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who is now out on bail and contesting the elections from the Habra Assembly constituency.

Mallick was arrested in October 2023 and released on bail in January 2025. “The proceeds of crime were channelled through transactions involving several companies,” an ED officer said.

“No one worked as hard as Balu (Mallik) in my government. He was instrumental in introducing digital ration cards to beneficiaries,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said in a campaign rally in Habra, North 24-Parganas, three days ago.