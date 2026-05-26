Ex-BDO wanted in businessman murder case arrested in New Town for alleged ‘drink driving’

Former Rajganj Block Development Officer Prashant Barman, who had been absconding in connection with a businessman’s murder case, was arrested in Kolkata’s New Town after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring a person, police said on Tuesday.

Barman was detained late on Monday by officers of the Eco Park Police Station following allegations of rash and drunken driving in the New Town area, an officer said.

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He was formally arrested on Tuesday morning and is likely to be produced before a Barasat court later in the day.

“During verification, it emerged that the individual was Prashant Barman, who is also an accused in the gold trader murder case under investigation,” the officer said.

Police said the Bidhannagar Detective Department, which is probing the murder of the businessman in New Town, is expected to seek Barman’s custody for interrogation.

“The detective department wants to question him in connection with the murder investigation. Necessary legal procedures are being followed,” another officer said, adding that the former BDO had been evading arrest for months.

In January this year, the West Bengal government removed Barman from the post of Rajganj BDO in Jalpaiguri district after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender in connection with the abduction and murder of a gold merchant.