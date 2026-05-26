Trinamool Congress leader's aide assaulted in Beleghata over KMC flat demolition notice

A Trinamool Congress leader's aide was allegedly thrashed around by local people in Beleghata on Monday.

Several residents assembled outside the office of the leader, Raju Naskar, and alleged that they had booked flats in buildings he was developing, which have now been served demolition notices by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

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A man who was passing by an office of Naskar was stopped, slapped and punched several times by multiple people. Some onlookers, however, intervened and let the man go.

Those outside Naskar's office said they had invested in the apartments whose legality was now under question.

On Sunday, the KMC started demolishing six illegal buildings, two of which belonged to or had links with Naskar.

State municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul confirmed Naskar's links with the buildings being demolished.

Kolkata Police have registered two cases against Naskar for allegedly illegal constructions in the eastern suburbs of Calcutta.

Police sources said that, based on complaints lodged by the KMC, Naskar had been accused of constructing an unauthorised five-storey building on East Kulia Road in Ward 34.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had mentioned Naskar’s name in connection with illegal constructions in Beleghata and claimed that he was under the scanner of the law- enforcement agencies.