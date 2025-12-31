Countdown 2026: Your city guide, time to ring out the old bells with chills and style

The city is all set to ring in 2026 in style, with winter playing the perfect party partner.

Police have announced multiple traffic curbs in and around Park Street on New Year’s Eve and January 1, and promised a crackdown on drink driving.

Metro puts together a ready reckoner of what you need to know — whether you’re in party mode or not.

Traffic restrictions

Park Street will have one-way traffic, from west to east (Chowringhee to Park Circus), from 1pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1. Usually, Park Street is open to two-way traffic from 10pm to 6am every day.

Shakespeare Sarani (Theatre Road) will also be one-way, from east to west (Park Circus to Chowringhee), from 1pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1.

Stretches on Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Middleton Street, Little Russell Street, Russell Street and Camac Street will be made one-way on December 31 and January 1, as and when required.

Additional vehicular restrictions may be imposed around the following locations depending on footfall and traffic conditions on December 31 and January 1:

Indian Museum

Victoria Memorial

Birla Planetarium

Alipore Zoo

Pareshnath Temple

Kali temple at Kalighat

Thanthania Kalibari Lindsay Street,

New Market Birla Temple on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue

Millennium Park

Parking

Parking restrictions will be imposed, as and when required, on December 31 and January 1 on the following roads:

Park Street

Camac Street

Free School Street

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road

Wood Street

Middleton Street

Little Russell Street Kyd Street

Russell Street Royd Street

Police bandobast

Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city. Police assistance booths and special naka checkpoints will be set up at nearly 50 locations.

Drink driving

Expect random checks across the city.

Police said vehicles in and around party hotspots will be stopped for breathalyser tests.

According to the rules, a reading exceeding 30mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood is beyond the permissible limit for driving and attracts penalties. The punishment for

drink driving can include imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of ₹2,000. Repeat offences can lead to stricter action.

Police have been running awareness campaigns urging party-goers to hire drivers or use valet services offered by pubs and nightclubs. “Drink & Drive = Party Cancelled,” reads a poster shared by the police.

Weather

Winter will do its bit to set the mood. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 21° and 13° Celsius on December 31.

Shallow fog or mist is expected in the morning, with skies clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to rise marginally on New Year’s Day, but the chill will persist, according to Met officials.

Metro

Metro Railway will operate eight additional services (four pairs of trains) on Wednesday night on the Blue Line, or the north-south corridor.

Additional services:

From Dakshineswar towards Shahid Khudiram (Briji): 9.40pm, 9.52pm, 10.05pm, 10.18pm

From Shahid Khudiram towards Dakshineswar: 9.54pm, 10.04pm, 10.17pm

From Shahid Khudiram towards Dum Dum: 10.30pm

Normal Metro services will continue on the Green, Yellow, Purple and Orange lines.

Party zones

Some of the most sought-after New Year’s Eve destinations in the city include:

Teacher’s Packaged Drinking Water presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at The Bengal Club

Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at The Saturday Club

Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at CC&FC

Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at Tollygunge Club

Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes presents TheTelegraph 31st Nite at Calcutta Club

Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water presents TheTelegraph 31st Nite at Dalhousie Institute

Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at Calcutta Swimming Club

Teacher’s Packaged Drinking Water presents The Telegraph 31st Nite at the Space Circle Club

Style check

Ring in 2026 with a dash of dazzle. Sequins and sheen are set to steal the spotlight, regardless of gender or where you land on the minimalist-maximalist spectrum. Whether it’s a glamorous little dress or a sharp suited look, a hint of sparkle is enough to signal party mode.

Make the most of the Calcutta chill with long faux-fur layers or opt for chic latex as an eco-conscious alternative to leather. Classic trench coats and blazers double up as statement pieces for formal and semi-formal looks.

Layering is firmly in this season, and the cooler temperatures offer the perfect excuse to experiment. Fringes, flared silhouettes, structured corsets and tweed are all trending, making them ideal picks for winter partywear.

Accessories can do the heavy lifting: playful earmuffs, cosy woollen mufflers, stylish stoles, knee-high boots and bold metallic jewellery. While black, blue, cherry, earthy tones and neutrals will dominate, metallic accents can dial up the glamour.

Sip stories at home

Lalu and the Tokyo Cooler bring global inspiration to the glass, each telling a different story through flavour.

Lalu leans into quiet elegance. Clean vodka sets a smooth base, while lychee offers a gentle sweetness. Lemongrass brings a bright, citrusy freshness, and oolong tea adds a subtle, almost meditative depth. The result is poised and balanced — fruity yet restrained, refreshing without being loud — a drink that suits slow evenings and intimate gatherings.

The Tokyo Cooler, by contrast, is all colour and energy. Guava and peach juices create a lush, tropical core, sharpened by the tang of raspberry purée. Elderflower syrup lends floral softness, while lemongrass and lime juice keep the finish crisp and lively.

Don’t want to partyyyy?

The expansive world of Avatar: Fire and Ash promises a spectacular big-screen

experience. If you’re in the mood for something lighter, Tu Meri Main Tera Main

Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, offers easygoing entertainment.

Bengali cinema presents three options: Koel Mallick’s Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney, a murder mystery; Dev’s Projapati 2, centred on family bonds; and Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey, directed by Srijit Mukherji, which takes a more contemplative route.