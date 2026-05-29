Calcutta High Court asks Enforcement Directorate to submit probe report in TMC's Sujit Bose case

Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a report on its investigation into the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam.

Hearing Bose’s plea challenging his arrest, a vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) refused to grant him any interim relief at this stage and asked the central agency to place its investigation report before a regular bench after the ongoing summer vacation.

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The court, however, did not specify a date for the next hearing.

Bose, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was arrested by the ED on May 11 in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged recruitment scam in municipalities across West Bengal.