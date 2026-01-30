Bureaucratic farewell: Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar retires with call for conscience and courage

Bengal director-general of police Rajeev Kumar, one of the most talked-about officers in recent years, said in his farewell address on Thursday that “courage and conscience” were the most important qualities for a police officer.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is scheduled to retire on Saturday upon turning 60. He addressed his colleagues during a farewell parade at Alipore Bodyguard Lines on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What defines the police is courage. Without courage, the police do not exist. We are the only civil service where we are always ready to sacrifice our lives in the line of duty. That is a matter of pride,” Kumar said.

“Courage does not mean opening fire or engaging in physical disputes. Courage means standing by your own decision. It is not always action; courage is also standing firm,” he added.

Kumar has served in several key positions, including Kolkata Police commissioner, deputy commissioner (central), joint commissioner of the special task force (STF), and additional director-general of police (CID).

He was the first joint commissioner of the Kolkata Police STF when it was formed in 2008 and is known for his expertise in investigations using digital footprints.

Referring to Bengal’s strategic importance, Kumar said the state shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. “Any problem in these places is felt first in our state,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of conscience in policing. Apart from guidance from the law, officers should be guided by their conscience, he said. “It does not matter what some people say on social media or TV. Courage is most important. Actions should be louder than words. You should always listen to your conscience — it will guide you,” Kumar said.

Kumar, who was instrumental in the arrest of CPI (Maoist) leader Chhatradhar Mahato, recalled how Bengal Police had tackled Naxalites twice, at the cost of 250

police personnel.

Till Thursday evening, it was uncertain who would succeed him.

Another IPS officer, Rajesh Kumar, had approached the central administrative tribunal (CAT) challenging the UPSC’s earlier selection of the DGP, prompting the tribunal to direct a fresh choice.

Based on the tribunal’s directive, the state submitted a list of eligible officers for the post of Bengal DGP, from which UPSC was to shortlist three.

However, the UPSC has challenged the CAT directive in Delhi High Court. The next hearing is on February 3. By that time, both Rajeev Kumar and Rajesh Kumar will have retired.