Bengal Sub-Area under Eastern Command gets new commander Major General D.K. Singh

Major General D.K. Singh took over as the new commander in charge of the Bengal Sub-Area under Eastern Command on Wednesday.

The change of command took place during a formal ceremony, when Major General Rajesh A. Moghe handed over the command to his successor at the end of his 37-year-long career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maj. Gen. D.K. Singh is a highly experienced officer with an illustrious career in the Indian Army. The formal change of command marked a significant moment in the operational and administrative leadership of the formation,” an officer of the Bengal Sub-Area said.

The Bengal Sub-Area is a vital army formation in Bengal, based in Calcutta. It comes under the jurisdiction of the army’s Eastern Command and is responsible for several

activities, including operations, administration and welfare.

It also remains one of the crucial links of the army with the Bengal government, senior officers of the Eastern Command said.

With China’s military build-up across the Line of Actual Control, a section of senior officers of the Eastern Command said the role of the Bengal Sub-Area becomes even more significant for the logistic requirements of fighting formations.

Lt General R.C. Tiwari, the army chief of the Eastern Command, congratulated Major General D.K. Singh on assuming command of the Bengal Sub-Area and expressed confidence in his leadership, sources said.