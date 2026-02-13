Bengaluru techie who killed parents referred to NIMHANS for psychiatric evaluation

The 33-year-old techie, who allegedly killed his parents over a financial dispute, has been referred to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for examination, after investigators learned that he suffered from psychiatric issues, police said on Friday.

Rohan Chandra Bhat allegedly stabbed his parents, Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Navy captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), at their residence on Wednesday, police added.

Police said the man killed his parents following an altercation over a financial matter.

According to DCP Saidulu Adavath, “Rohan had a dispute with his parents over funding his project. He completed his UG and PG degree in the US and was working there. It's been almost two years since he returned to Bengaluru.”

Investigation revealed that since his return, he had been freelancing for a few tech firms and intended to launch his own start-up, for which he required funds.

“During interrogation, he revealed that his parents used to often taunt him for not having a permanent job, even though he did freelancing work. His father's taunting often upset him. Rohan had sought financial assistance from his father to start his own project. However, his father had repeatedly refused to fund him," the officer said.

Although the exact amount he had sought from his father for the project is still under verification, preliminary investigation indicates that he had asked for over Rs 4 lakh. The amount could be higher. “This aspect is part of our ongoing investigation.”

Police said the accused kept changing his statements during the probe and suffered mood swings. A preliminary assessment indicated that he suffered from some psychiatric issues, for which he was apparently under medication.

Citing preliminary investigation, police officials further said he could be suffering from schizophrenia. However, a thorough and detailed medical examination is required to ascertain this.

“Although he is sound and fine. We learnt that he suffers from some psychiatric issues and so, he was referred to NIMHANS for a medical examination. He was sent to the hospital on Thursday," DCP Adavath added.

His younger sister, who is based out of the US, will be reaching Bengaluru this evening, following which further investigation will be carried out, the officer said.

“He (accused) had some financial issues and was living separately from his parents. On Tuesday night, he came to their home and had picked a fight with them regarding financial matters," Adavath said.

During the argument, Rohan allegedly stabbed both his parents with a knife, the DCP added. Further investigation is underway.