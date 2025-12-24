Bangla visa worry for city traders; exporters and importers urge dialogue, cooperation

The suspension of visa and consular services by Bangladesh at its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Agartala has raised concerns among exporters and importers in Calcutta about the viability of their business with the neighbouring country.

Businessmen said a large volume of garments, cotton, vegetables and other agricultural products are exported to Bangladesh, while finished leather is imported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every year, finished leather worth ₹125 crore is imported through Calcutta Leather Complex and the Kasba Industrial Estate. Finished leather is mainly used to manufacture bags. The imports are made because the quality is different from what is available here and the price is cheaper,” said Zia Nafis, regional committee member of the Council of Leather Export (eastern region).

“If Bangladesh stops issuing visas, importers will face the same problems they did when China imposed travel restrictions,” he said.

“Leather is a natural product, so quality varies from batch to batch. Physical inspection before import is crucial. Without a visa to inspect goods, quality can be compromised. Travel should be eased to facilitate business,” Nafis added.

The Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Agartala announced a temporary suspension of visa and consular services on Monday, following protests outside their offices. Notices regarding the suspension were put up outside the high commission in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave and the assistant high commission in Agartala.

Exporters said the suspension comes at a peak season for garment exports to Bangladesh.

“The demand for garments remains very high till the first week of February, till Eid. About 60 tonnes of garments are exported weekly from the Calcutta airport,” said an export agent. He added that currently, one cargo flight operated by IndiGo carries only garments from Calcutta to Dhaka, and there is a need for more cargo flights.

Bimal Bengani, director of Bengani Commodities and former regional chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (eastern region), said business with Bangladesh has declined since political turmoil began in August 2024.

“I used to visit Bangladesh every month. In the past year, I haven’t gone once. Trade has gone down,” he said. “Earlier, 1,600 trucks crossed Bengal’s land borders to Bangladesh; now, it has dropped to 800. Visiting clients is essential for resolving issues and exploring new markets.”

Bengani exports poultry feed, spices and other agro products to Bangladesh.

“India-Bangladesh trade is built on trust, connectivity, and shared growth. We respect security concerns and urge an early resolution of visa issues through dialogue. Smooth movement of business, medical, and education travellers is vital for exporters and jobs on both sides. Cooperation benefits both economies,” he added.

Airlines are also worried about losing passengers if visas are not issued by the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Calcutta. “Flight numbers have reduced due to fewer passengers. The flights currently operating have good loads, but we are very worried about possible visa restrictions,” said a Bangladeshi airline official.