EC cracks down on political banners, removes posters to enforce model code in Bengal

The Election Commission is removing posters and banners advertising government schemes, pictures of political leaders and party flags from public spaces to enforce the model code of conduct.

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated on Sunday afternoon, during the announcement of elections in Bengal, three states, and one union territory, that the model code became effective with the declaration of the polling dates.

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Poll panel sources said the model code of conduct states that all such banners and posters must be removed from government buildings within 24 hours of the announcement of the elections, from all government properties within 48 hours and from all private properties where they were put up without the owner’s consent within 72 hours.

On Tuesday, Metro found a banner outside the auditorium Uttirna in Alipore, advertising government schemes, missing. The banner featured chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s picture and contained information about the monthly support provided by the state government through social welfare initiatives. The local councillor had installed the banner.

Sources said teams engaged to enforce the model code pulled down flags of Trinamool tied to an electric pole and a BJP banner from a guardrail along a footpath in the Bhowanipore area.

“Public property would include roads, pavements and infrastructure built on these spaces. An electric pole, a fencing along a pavement should be clear of any political banners or posters,” said a district magistrate.

All district magistrates also serve as the district election officer in the district.

Calcutta does not have a district magistrate, but there are two district election officers for the city — one each for north and south Calcutta.

A district magistrate said all poll-related graffiti on private properties should be painted only after taking consent from the owner of the property.

“The owner can complain to the district election officer if the consent was not sought. The Election Commission also has flying squads that can voluntarily ask the owners if their consent was taken and remove graffiti in cases where permission was not taken from the owner,” said a district magistrate.

A poll panel official said that political parties can advertise on structures provided under contract by a government authority to advertising companies.

“Suppose there are 100 hoardings in a place that the local municipal body gave to a company through tender. Political parties can pay and

advertise there,” said the

official.

“The model code says there should be an equitable distribution of such advertisements,” he added.