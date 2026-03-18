Ajay Nand takes charge as Kolkata CP, admits lapses in Girish Park clash

The city’s new police commissioner, Ajay Nand, said on Tuesday that the violence outside state minister Shashi Panja’s residence last Saturday “should not have happened” and that the police response “was not adequate”.

At a news conference, Nand responded to questions about why central forces were not called to handle the clash between BJP and Trinamool supporters at Girish Park while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kolkata Police was competent enough to handle the situation. The (central) force was not nearby at that time,” he said, adding that the city police were managing law and order independently.

“Usually, Kolkata Police handle law and order situations... There have to be specific instructions and clarifications on the utilisation of central forces,” he said.

Nand said that a probe is underway into the incident: “An inquiry is going on. The response (of the police) was not adequate. For a brief period, it (violence) did happen, but it is not that we are incapable of handling such situations.”

The violence occurred when a group of BJP supporters heading to Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground allegedly tore TMC flexes outside Panja’s house.

The confrontation escalated into a clash involving bricks and rods, leaving several policemen injured. Questions had been raised about why Kolkata Police did not request assistance from the central forces, since 30 companies were already stationed in the city.

Nand said that the incident “should not have happened”, adding: “It will be a focus area in future events.”

Taking charge on Monday after the Election Commission removed his predecessor, Supratim Sarkar, Nand said: “Our main focus will be to conduct free, fair and incident-free elections. We are working on it. Meetings are ongoing, logistics are being arranged,” he said.

On the role of the police commissioner, Nand said that leadership is about more than the person in the chair. It is about the entire organisation, he said. “Kolkata Police are committed to achieving this objective.”

He added: “Leader ka kaam ye hi hai (this is the job of a leader). Our men are working on the ground. As CP, I have to give support. Kisi tarah ka dabav aa raha ho to mujhe usko bachana hai. Aur strategic guidance dena hai (if someone is under pressure, I have to protect them and provide strategic guidance). I should not fail as a leader. This is my commitment to myself... Before I scrutinise my subordinates, I should look at myself.”