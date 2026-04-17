Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan annual day: Alumni share success stories & inspire juniors

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s annual day at Science City auditorium brought together excited students, proud parents, and distinguished guests. Themed “Manjari: bunch of buds,” the event commenced with Guru vandana – prothomo adi tobo followed by an orchestra performance.

The stage came alive as 100-plus students from Class VI onwards performed a musical medley, treating the audience to a harmonious blend of instruments like the guitar, violin, tabla, flute and djembe.

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The ceremonial lamp was lit in presence of Prof Satyajit Chakrabarti, director, Institute of Engineering and Management and Bharat Jalan, trustee, Seth Soorajmull Jalan Trust. “My first recognition is that I am an alumnus of this institute,” said Chakrabarti. “I am everything I am today because of my teachers. My advice to you is to give importance to all subjects in school. You may think you do not need it at the moment, but you never know when it might be of use to you later in life.”

Director G. V. Subramaniam delivered an inspiring welcome address, and the then-principal Arun Kumar Dasgupta presented the annual report highlighting the school’s academic, cultural, and sports achievements. “I am in awe of the orchestra’s performance today,” said Subramaniam. “The teachers had only selected a few students for each instrument, but I know there are many more talents in our school.”

Back to school

The school magazine was released, and a diverse group of alumni honoured for their contributions to their respective fields.

Actress Tanika Basu was happy to be back on stage as an alumna. “I have studied in this school from Prep I to Class XII, and am overwhelmed to be back. It feels like my life has completed a small circle. I was never in the top three in class, but my teachers encouraged me to pursue co-curricular activities. It is because of them that I had the courage to work in this industry,” said the 2009 alumni.

Major Anant Goyal, also an alumnus, shared a message over video as he was unable to attend in person. “I am thankful to be chosen for this recognition. Bhavans’ is one of the best schools, and I enjoyed my time there. I am thankful for the 14 years I studied there,” said the 2010 alumnus. “There must be a few senior students who are still unsure what to do with their lives, so I ask them not to worry. Life will take you where it has to. I used to be an engineering aspirant, but here I am in uniform today.”

Winners all

Students were then rewarded for excellence in all fields.

Siddhartho Mallick of Class VI was felicitated for his achievements in archery, while Saanvi Maiti of Class VIII was awarded for athletics and swimming. Tanish Das of Classs VIII, Debayan Ray of Class X, and Venkatesh Das and Neelabhro Bandyopadhyay, both of Class IX, were feted for winning the CBSE national U-17 chess competition. “We were thrilled with the results. We had worked hard and were excited to be announced the winners,” said Tanish.

There were also cultural programmes such as mime and a performance by the school band Rave and Roses. They sang baul-inspired songs as well as classics like Coffee House er shei adda, Ranjana ami ar ashbo na and We will rock you.

Shatadipa Bhattacharya