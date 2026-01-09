Artist Katayun Saklat dies after prolonged illness at the age of 87

Katayun Saklat, an artist known for her deceptively nostalgic, gauzy paintings depicting members of the Parsi community to which she belonged, as well as her brilliant stained glass works that adorned the windows of the Zoroastrian fire temple on Metcalfe Street, died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. She was 87.

In 1989, she opened Gallery Katayun at her residence in Auckland Square, which went on to become one of Calcutta’s first art galleries.

In 1957-58, Saklat briefly joined JJ School of Art in Mumbai but did not like it there and eventually moved to Calcutta to study at the Indian College of Arts and Draftsmanship.

There, she met artist Arun Bose, who became her mentor. For many years, Saklat shared her studio at her Grant Lane home with her classmate Bikash Bhattacharjee and other artists.

She trained under stained glass master Patrick Reyntiens.

A cancer survivor, Saklat continued to paint despite her illness, preparing for her

exhibition at Arts Acre in New Town, which concluded recently.