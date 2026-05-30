Parambrata moves HC for anticipatory bail over controversial social media post after 2021 Assembly poll results

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee moved a prayer for anticipatory bail before

Calcutta High Court on Friday in connection with the case of alleged incitement of political violence through a social media post after the 2021 Assembly election results.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing after four weeks. The court has instructed police not to take any coercive action until then but allowed the cops to carry on with their investigation into the allegations.

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The actor had moved court earlier this week with an appeal to quash the FIR drawn up against him.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who wrote a comment in response to Parambrata’s post, is a co-accused in the case.

An FIR has been registered with Gariahat police station against the two actors.

Swastika had appeared before the police last week, and her statement was recorded.

The police said the FIR lodged against them deals with causing disharmony, feelings of enmity and hatred among different groups of people.