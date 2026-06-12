Jalpaiguri Road station revamped under Amrit Bharat Scheme with modern facilities

The Jalpaiguri Road station — along a principal rail route that connects the northeast with the rest of the country — has been developed into a modern and eco-friendly railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Thursday.

“In the district, five stations were identified for infrastructural improvement and for enhancement of passengers’ amenities under ABSS. Among these, the work has recently been completed on Jalpaiguri Road,” said a railway official.

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He mentioned that the work is in progress at Jalpaiguri, New Mal Junction and Dhupguri stations.

“A major project has been taken up at the New Jalpaiguri station, which is also in the district, to develop it into a world-class station,” the official added.

Some of the upgrades at Jalpaiguri Road station include a redesigned circulating area with dedicated traffic lanes, structured parking facilities and pedestrian pathways to ensure smooth passenger movement.

“A grand entrance porch, enhanced station façade, upgraded booking counters, modern modular toilets, refreshment room-cum-cafeteria, spacious waiting hall with baby care room, improved platform surfaces, landscaped green zones and high-mast illumination systems have significantly enhanced passenger convenience,” said a source.

The passenger information systems have also been upgraded with modern display boards and public announcement facilities.

Work at the Jalpaiguri and Dhupguri stations is expected to be completed by December this year, while the works at NJP and New Mal Junction are likely to be completed by the beginning of 2027, NFR sources said.