Heavy rain in Sikkim and Darjeeling district triggers landslides, damage to infrastructure

The heavy rain in Sikkim and the Darjeeling district of Bengal over the past 24 hours triggered multiple landslides and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

Sources in the Namchi district administration in south Sikkim said that the torrential rainfall on Wednesday night led to extensive damage to roads, houses, agricultural land, drainage systems and public infrastructure in several parts of the Ravangla subdivision.

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Ravangla, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, is situated at an altitude of nearly 7,000 feet above sea level and around 65km from Gangtok, the state capital.

Administrative sources said joint inspections were

carried out in Aneythang, Upper Deythang (Selep), Naya Busty, Kewzing–Ravangla Road, Ravangla–Thangsay Road and other affected areas by representatives of the subdivisional administration, various departments, local panchayats and public representatives following the rain and the

landslides.

“The inspection teams assessed the extent of damage and identified immediate measures for restoration and public safety. The departments concerned have been directed to undertake urgent restoration works, clear affected areas and provide necessary assistance to impacted households. Temporary protective measures, including the provision of tarpaulins in vulnerable locations, are being arranged wherever required,” said an administrative official.

A landslide in the SNT Jhora area near Coronation Bridge in Sevoke disrupted traffic on NH10 — the principal highway connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong with the rest of the country — for nearly three hours on Thursday morning.

“Road connectivity was restored around 11am after the NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) cleared the debris,” an official

source said.

For the past couple of days, the sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim have been experiencing bouts of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast further heavy rainfall in Sikkim over the next

24 hours.

“Strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is likely to enhance rainfall activity in the districts of Sikkim. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain are also likely to affect the districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the next 24 hours,” said a weather expert.

Close shave

A car skidded off the rain-slick NH10 near Gailkhola in Darjeeling district on Thursday and crashed into a parapet. A major tragedy was averted when the parapet prevented the vehicle from plunging into a gorge, said sources.