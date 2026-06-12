Suvendu Adhikari to chair administrative review in Malda covering four Bangladesh border districts

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will reach Malda on Friday to chair an administrative review meeting of four districts, all of which share borders with Bangladesh.

After assuming the chief minister’s office, this will be Suvenu’s second visit to north Bengal. Earlier, he had held a similar administrative review meeting of five other districts of the region at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The chief minister will reach Malda tomorrow. He will attend the review meeting of Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts,” said an official of the Malda district administration.

While Malda and North Dinajpur have around 50 per cent Muslims, the community forms around 70 per cent of the population in Murshidabad.

The Suvendu government has given thrust to identifying and acquiring land and handing it over to the BSF for installation of fences and construction of roads along the India-Bangladesh border to stop infiltration, cross-border smuggling and other criminal activities.

In the past month, he handed over stretches of land to the BSF in the four districts for such purposes.

“The meeting assumes significance, as these are bordering districts and the state government is focusing on fortifying the border. The chief minister has already taken initiatives in this regard, and there might be some more instructions to the administrative officials from his end,” said a source.

The administrative officials in the four districts said that, according to the directions from Nabanna, the MLAs of all political parties and some MPs were invited to the meeting on Friday.

“Tomorrow’s meeting can turn out to be the first administrative review meeting where we can witness the presence of the highest number of Trinamool MLAs if all of them turn up. It would be an interesting scene as the number of BJP legislators would be less as their total tally in these districts is lower than the Opposition parties,” said a political observer.

Altogether, the four districts have 49 Assembly seats. The number of MLAs is 48, as the Rejinagar constituency is vacant after AJUP leader Humayan Kabir vacated the seat.

Of the 48 MLAs, 22 each are from the BJP and Trinamool. Two are from the Congress and one each from the CPM and the AJUP.

“This would again prompt an unpleasant question for Trinamool as Mamata Banerjee never invited any legislator of other parties to administrative meetings,” the observer said.

Some Trinamool lawmakers confirmed that they would take part in the meeting. “I will go there and draw the chief minister’s attention to the Ganga erosion, a perennial problem in Malda and Murshidabad districts,” said Samar Mukherjee, a veteran Trinamool MLA from Malda.

Some others, like Sabina Yeasmin and Akharuzzaman, echoed him.

“All MLAs of our party have been formally invited to the meeting. Even I was invited, and I will attend the meeting. My presence at the meeting is necessary to expedite development as people have elected us with certain aspirations,” said Khalilur Rahaman, the Trinamool MP of Jangipur in Murshidabad.