Indian Army to construct foot overbridge across Balason river at Dudhia

The Bengal government has urged the Indian Army to construct a foot overbridge across the Balason river at Dudhia, as the swollen river washed away the temporary bridge on June 19 and cut off direct connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik.

A source in the state PWD department said a team of senior officials from Calcutta is likely to visit the area in the foothills of Mirik on Tuesday.

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“Considering the improved weather conditions in the region since Sunday, a decision has been taken to request the army to build a foot overbridge at the affected site near Dudhia over the Balason river,” a PWD official said.

The source added that the PWD team will inspect the damage at Dudhia, around 30km from Siliguri in the Kurseong subdivision.

Incessant rainfall in north Sikkim on Sunday evening led to a sudden rise in the water levels of the Teesta at Teesta Bazar and Melli in Bengal, and Rangpo on the Sikkim-Bengal border over the past 24 hours.

The turbid river inundated stretches of SH12 near Teesta Bazar, disrupting traffic between Kalimpong and Darjeeling. Vehicular movement resumed after 8am on Monday when the water level receded.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to suspend regular passenger services of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling for at least four more days, as multiple landslides have occurred along the toy train tracks on NH110, which connects Siliguri and Darjeeling.

“Regular DHR services will resume only after road connectivity is fully restored,” a railway official said.

The current situation revived memories of the devastating floods that ravaged north Bengal on October 5 last year.

Residents of Sukhanibusty in Jalpaiguri district’s Nagrakata panicked after the water level of the Sukhani river, a hilly stream, spilled over its banks and flooded the locality.

Many residents left their homes on Monday morning for safer places.

“I woke up to the roar of the water. I somehow managed to open the door and escape to safety with my family,” said Hasi Sheikh, a Sukhanibusty resident.

A state irrigation department official said the problem has worsened because the bed of the Sukhani river has risen due to heavy siltation.

“We are currently assessing the situation and exploring the necessary measures,” he said.

Residents of Sulkapara’s Panjhora in Jalapiguri district staged a brief road blockade at Chalsa on Monday morning, demanding the immediate construction of an embankment to prevent the Murti river from flooding the area.

A portion of the embankment was breached by the strong currents of the river.

Sudama Oraon, a member of the Sulkapara panchayat samity, said the situation was critical.

“Water has entered every house. Even the wells are filled with muddy water, leaving residents helpless,” he said.