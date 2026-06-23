New cleanliness regime to roll out from Darjeeling hills on July 1 before implementation across Bengal

The Bengal government has rolled out a new cleanliness regime starting in the Darjeeling hills on July 1, two months before it is implemented in the rest of Bengal.

The state government on Monday issued a notification enforcing a ban on public urination, open defecation, littering, spitting and the use of banned plastic carry bags in all municipal areas across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification issued by the urban development and municipal affairs department states that the restrictions would be imposed in phases. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong municipalities, and the Mirik notified area authority, will come under phase one from July 1.

“All remaining municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area authorities in West Bengal" would be covered under phase two from September 1.

State urban affairs minister Agnimitra Paul, during her recent visit to Darjeeling, stressed the need to start the drive immediately in the Darjeeling hills, given the tourist rush and its present state.

Paul, through her Facebook account on Monday, stated that the primary aim of this initiative was to build cleaner cities, a healthier society and a better quality of civic life.

Activities strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of urban local bodies in Bengal include open defecation or urination in public places other than designated toilets/restrooms, littering and dumping of waste in areas apart from designated zones, carrying banned plastic bags and spitting in public places, hospitals, educational institutions, religious places, markets and other public premises.

Under the new rules, a fine of ₹200 will be imposed for open defecation or urination outside designated facilities.

Littering, illegal dumping of waste, and carrying banned plastic carry bags will also attract a ₹200 penalty, while spitting in public places will invite a ₹100 fine.

The government has barred the collection of penalties in cash.

The notification says that "fine shall be collected only through digital/online mode by officers authorised by the concerned municipality, municipal corporation or notified area authority" and further clarifies that "no cash collection shall be permitted".

The order stipulates that "all amounts realised shall be deposited into the appropriate government account in accordance with prescribed financial procedures".

In its appeal to citizens, the government urged residents to "keep your city clean and healthy" and use designated toilet and waste collection facilities. It ends with a strong message: "Do not litter. Do not spit in public places, streets, hospitals, etc. Keep Bengal clean."