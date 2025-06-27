Heavy rain likely in Bengal due to formation of low-pressure area, says Met department

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very rainfall in some districts of West Bengal, owing to a low-pressure area that is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of the state.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the south Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Jhargram, Bankura and Hooghly till July 1, it said in a bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast very heavy rainfall in South 24 Parganas on June 29, and in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Hooghly on June 30.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 1, it said.

Squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Odisha-West Bengal coast and north Bay of Bengal from June 29 onwards, the bulletin said.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast from June 29 onwards until further notice.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.