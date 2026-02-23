TMC, CPM workers clash over graffiti space at South Dinajpur village, complaint filed

Trinamool Congress and CPM workers clashed over graffiti space at a village in Tapan block of South Dinajpur late on Saturday.

Each group claimed assault by the other. Three persons, including Dilip Biswas, the CPM's Tapan area committee secretary, were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clash took place at Laskarhat in the Autina gram panchayat area under Tapan police station, around 50km from Balurghat town, around 10pm.

The injured were taken to Tapan rural hospital after which they lodged a written complaint with Tapan police.

The CPM alleged that the attack was carried out by Joydev Hembram, a local Trinamool leader and husband of the gram panchayat pradhan, Dulali Soren, and other party workers.

Injured CPM leader Dilip Biswas claimed that Hembram and his team attacked them while they were painting graffiti.

"They beat us up, claiming we were writing on their earmarked graffiti space. We have filed a written police complaint. They are scared of losing,” Biswas claimed.

Hembram denied the charge. “The allegations of our assaulting them are completely false. We also filed a police complaint of assault,” he said, claiming they were beaten up when they went to stop CPM workers from writing graffiti.

SP Chinmoy Mittal said: “We have received two complaints. Two cases were registered and probe is on.”