Dyke cry as hilly river Chungpatang changes course, flood fear sparks among residents

Chungpatang, a hilly river flowing down from Bhutan and skirting the Caron tea garden in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district, has sparked fears of flooding.

Reidents said it dramatically neared the human settlement after the October 5 flood.

On Sunday, residents of Caron Tea Garden and four nearby villages —Premnagar, Bargach, Khapra and Madras Busti — assembled on the riverbank to demand the construction of an embankment to prevent inundation in the future.

Around 12,000 people live in these areas.

“The river used to flow 1km away from the villages. But after the October 5 flood, the distance has shrunk to around five feet. Only a huge bamboo cluster has blocked its natural flow,” said Prakash Asur, a resident of Caron.

The Chungpatang and its surroundings were once a scenic attraction, known for drawing nature lovers and campers. Located about 60km from Jalpaiguri town, the area was considered one of the district’s prime camping sites before last month’s devastating flood reshaped the landscape.

According to residents, the river has shifted its course near the Luksan gram panchayat and is now rushing directly towards the Caron Tea Garden and surrounding settlements. Villagers fear that without immediate intervention, next year’s monsoon could swallow large stretches of the tea garden and residential areas.

“Last month’s flood diverted the river, and it has already swallowed around 25 hectares of farmland. If an embankment is not built, the situation will worsen the next monsoon,” said Shaniram Oraon, another resident of the garden.

Surendra Munda, another villager, said: “We need an embankment before next monsoon to stop the river from entering our villages. Otherwise, we will be flooded again.”

Sunita Oraon, gram panchayat member of Luksan who joined the protest, said villagers were living in a “very dangerous condition.”

“The river is advancing fast. Even though the water level is low now, the situation could turn disastrous during the monsoon. An embankment is essential to save our villages,” she said.

Nagrakata panchayat samiti president Sanjay Kujur said: “We will visit the area and inform the administration about the current situation so that necessary protective measures can be taken.”

Krishna Roy Barman, sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri zilla parishad, said: “We will take up the issue with the district magistrate and the irrigation department.”