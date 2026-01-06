57-year-old man found dead near Siliguri; family links death to SIR hearing stress

A 57-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday in the Fulbari area near Siliguri in West Bengal, with his family alleging that he had been under mental stress related to a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, police said.

The body was recovered from an abandoned police quarters and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Khadem, a resident of the Chunabhatti area, the officer added.

According to family members, Khadem had recently attended an SIR hearing after his name was found missing from the 2002 voter list. They alleged that he had been under significant mental stress following the hearing.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the spot, met Khadem’s family members and assured them of support.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.