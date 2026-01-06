MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohammed Shami summoned for SIR hearing in Kolkata, rescheduled to January 9–11

Shami was called for the hearing along with his brother at a school in Jadavpur, but the cricketer could not appear as he is currently in Rajkot

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.01.26, 12:38 PM
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami File picture

Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been asked to appear for a Special Intensive Review (SIR) verification hearing in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Shami was initially called along with his brother, Mohammed Kaif, on Monday at a school in Jadavpur.

However, he could not attend as he is currently in Rajkot representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He requested the Election Commission for new dates, and his hearing has now been rescheduled between January 9 and 11, they added.

The pacer is a voter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93, part of the Rashbehari constituency.

“The Enumeration Form was incorrectly filled out by the cricketer and his brother, because of which they were called for the hearing,” said an official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Shami, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been living in Kolkata for years due to his cricketing career. He relocated to the city at a young age and later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain Sambaran Bandyopadhyay, earning a spot in the state’s under-22 team.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission issued a notice to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, asking him and three members of his family to appear for an SIR hearing.

The notice requires Dev and his family members to establish proof of citizenship, according to a senior official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Election Commissioner.

The date for their appearance and submission of documents has not yet been communicated, and neither Dev nor his family members have responded to the notice.

Leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the move, saying issuing such a notice to a busy film actor who is also a sitting MP amounted to harassment. Dev is a three-time MP from Ghatal and traces his ancestral roots to Paschim Medinipore district. He had moved to Mumbai with his family due to his father’s professional commitments and later settled in Kolkata.

Earlier, actor Anirban Bhattacharya also received an SIR notice. Bhattacharya, like Dev, hails from Paschim Medinipore and later moved to Kolkata for professional reasons. Officials at the CEO's office said he was summoned for failing to submit documents dating back to 2002 while filling out the enumeration form.

Actor couple Kaushik Banerjee and Laboni Sarkar, residents of Tollygunge in south Kolkata, were also issued SIR notices and appeared before the hearing authorities on Monday morning, sources said.

