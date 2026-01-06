‘Anti-Bengal forces delayed helicopter clearance,’ alleges Abhishek Banerjee after late arrival in Rampurhat meeting

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that “anti-Bengal forces” delayed clearance for his helicopter, causing him to arrive nearly two hours late for a scheduled party programme.

Abhishek’s chopper eventually took off from the Behala Flying Club airstrip on the western outskirts of Kolkata around 2.20 pm after he arranged to use a helicopter belonging to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as mandatory DGCA permission for his own aircraft did not come through. He was initially slated to fly from Kolkata around 12.30 pm, a party source said.

The TMC leader was to visit the Tarapith Kali Temple and later address a public meeting in Rampurhat, which he began at 3.45 pm, well behind schedule.

“I am late in reaching this venue because of a conspiracy by 'Bangla Birodhis' (those who oppose Bengal). They were not permitting my helicopter to fly,” Abhishek alleged while addressing the rally.

“I used my wits and spoke to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, requesting him to allow me to use his helicopter instead so that I am able to reach this venue at a respectable time. If they are determined to stop me from reaching this meeting, I am 10 times more stubborn than they are,” the TMC MP added.

Abhishek also said he would later visit Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital to meet repatriated Birbhum migrant Sunali Khatun, who delivered a baby boy on Monday, and extend his greetings.

Backing Abhishek, TMC MP Samirul Islam alleged a “conspiracy hatched by the BJP” to disrupt the leader’s schedule. “The BJP is afraid of Abhishek Banerjee's meetings. That’s why they are resorting to such tactics to delay his arrival. Such moves won’t work,” he said.

Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar rejected the charge, calling it “baseless”.

“We are not privy to the DGCA’s operation details. It allows the movement of aircraft when it finds that routes are clear. The safety of the VIPs flying in planes or helicopters is primary to the DGCA, and a little delay in flight is always preferred, if it ensures that the security of the person is not compromised,” Majumdar said.