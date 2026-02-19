Dry winter raises wildfire alert: North Bengal, Sikkim forest departments on preventive watch

The ongoing dry spell of winter has prompted the Bengal forest department and the Sikkim government to suggest preventive measures to avoid sudden wildfires.

Officers of all forest divisions in Bengal were asked to keep a close watch in their respective areas in coordination with representatives of the forest protection committees (FPCs), which are composed of people living on the fringes of the jungles.

Sikkim chief secretary R. Telang on Tuesday held an inter-departmental meeting at the Tashiling secretariat in Gangtok to review preparedness and response measures related to water scarcity in urban areas, prevention of forest fires, and the outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) in the wild avian population.

Bhaskar J.V, the chief conservator of forest (wildlife, north Bengal), said wildfires generally occurred when the season changed ahead of summer.

“This winter, the weather has remained dry, and no rainfall has been recorded in recent months. We are on alert because of the deposition of foliage in forests, which increases the chance of fires. Instructions have been given to foresters to take all preventive measures,” he said.

These days, satellite images of forest fires are centrally provided by the Forest Survey of India (FSI). The foresters of the areas concerned rush to douse the fire.

“We are keeping close watch at all divisional headquarters in coordination with the FSI. Once the information is shared, our quick response team (QRT) first rushes to the spot, and if it is uncontrollable, the assistance from the nearby fire station is solicited,” CCF Bhaskar said.

Officials in Sikkim said the forest department was asked to take all preventive measures during the vulnerable pre-monsoon season.

The measures are taken in coordination with the state disaster management authority (SSDMA) and other line agencies. Early warning systems, real-time monitoring and inter-agency response mechanisms have been strengthened.

“Preventive activities are being undertaken in collaboration with joint forest management committees, eco-development committees, respective rural bodies, and QRTs. The department is also coordinating with the police, army and the ITBP to ensure a swift emergency response. Citizens, particularly those residing near forests, have been urged to refrain from burning agricultural residue, not to leave campfires unattended, and to promptly report any fire,” said a source in the state administration.

Weather experts said the dry spell in the winter was because of the negligible impact of western disturbances and the lack of major cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal. “The dry spell will continue as there is no forecast for rainfall,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department.