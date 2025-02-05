RG Kar case: Doctor's parents urge people to keep demanding justice for their daughter

Parents of the deceased woman doctor, who was brutally killed and raped at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last year, on Wednesday urged people to take to the roads demanding justice for their daughter on her 32nd birthday on February 9.

In a video statement, the parents of the doctor said they will continue fighting until their daughter gets justice.

"For the last six months, we have been fighting for justice for our daughter. We are the parents of the unfortunate daughter whose dreams were dashed and whatever she had achieved through hard work was destroyed. On February 9, she would have turned 32. That day we take to the roads protesting the delay of justice for our daughter," the mother said.

She also thanked everybody who supported them and participated in their demands for justice since the incident took place on August 9 last year.

"When she was doing her MBBS, her birthday was celebrated in the medical college. After she graduated, her birthday was celebrated in her workplace, nursing home and chamber. And then when she got a chance to pursue MD, her birthday was celebrated at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," the mother said.

"This year, she is not with us anymore. We will request all working in the hospitals, both state-run and private ones, to light lamps protesting the delay for justice for our daughter. My daughter used to love flowers a lot, so I will request people to plant one flower plant at their homes and workplaces," she said.

The case is being investigated by the CBI following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

A Kolkata court on January 20 sentenced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital.

However, the doctor's parents claimed that the investigation was conducted half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.

