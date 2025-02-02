RG Kar student dies by suicide in hospital quarters; police probe unnatural death

A 20-year-old medical student from RG Kar Medical College was found dead in her room at the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters on Friday night.

According to multiple news reports, the mother of the deceased second-year MBBS student, discovered her hanging from the ceiling after her she became alarmed by her repeated unresponsiveness to phone calls.

The mother is a doctor who works at the ESI Hospital, Kamarhati.

Prasad’s body has been sent for a post-mortem at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital to determine the exact cause of death, according to a report by the Times of India.

Prasad’s father is a senior official at a nationalised bank and posted in Mumbai.

The incident came to light when Prasad’s mother, after several failed attempts to contact her daughter, rushed to her room at the hospital quarters.

Finding no response, she broke open the door and discovered her daughter hanging. Prasad was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

According to reports, authorities suspect that she may have been struggling with depression.

RG Kar in spotlight again

This tragic event comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny at RG Kar Medical College following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in 2024.

A Sealdah civil and criminal court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment on January 20. The verdict has ignited strong reactions, particularly from doctors and medical professionals, with many demanding the death penalty for Roy.

There have also been calls for a fresh investigation into the case, as concerns persist over the handling of the original inquiry. Some, including the victim's parents, claim that additional perpetrators may have been involved and remain unpunished.