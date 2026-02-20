Sikkim trains residents to tackle natural disasters after series of tremors and GLOF

Recent tremors in Sikkim and the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that ravaged the mountain state in October 2023 has prompted the state government and the administration to conduct mock drills, training and preparedness initiatives for people to mitigate the damage in case of a natural disaster.

Over the past few days, a number of training programmes, including field exercises, have been organised in different schools across the state by the state and district level disaster management authorities, along with central security forces like the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

On February 6, Sikkim experienced as many as 33 tremors. Even though the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 or less on the Richter scale, it put the government on alert, as the region, along with the sub-Himalayan Bengal, has been recently upgraded to the highest seismic risk zone VI.

Last year, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) updated its seismic zonation map and upgraded the Sikkim-Darjeeling from Zone IV to Zone VI. Calcutta falls under

Zone IV.

On Tuesday, the rapid response team of the 36th Battalion of the SSB, along with the district disaster management authority of the Gyalshing district, conducted an awareness and training programme on earthquake relief and rescue for students and teachers of some of the local schools.

During the session, live demonstrations were held on scientifically rescuing persons trapped under debris in the case of earthquakes or landslides, improvising stretchers using locally available resources, and administering first-aid to the injured before shifting them to the hospital.

A practical demonstration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in cases of cardiac arrest was also conducted.

The SSB also conducted similar drills in Yuksam for schoolteachers and students.

“The training focused on scientific methods of rescue during calamities like earthquakes and landslides. Experts emphasised that patience and technical proficiency were the ultimate lifesavers during a crisis,” said a source.

On February 17, some NGOs joined hands with the 72nd battalion of the SSB and conducted training on flood control, earthquake and landslide management at Sramdan Park in Rimbi of west Sikkim. Students, teachers and villagers attended

the event.

“In the course of the training, speakers elaborated on preparedness for natural disasters. They spoke on landslide prevention planning, selection of plants and plantation practices to check soil erosion, water source management and identification of alternate water resources, availability of essential commodities, medicines, and first-aid kits at household and village levels and ensuring power backup facilities and availability of torches,” said

an official.

The official said that the panchayat-level functionaries have been brought under the ambit of such training so that they can respond to disasters and climate-related emergencies in an effective manner.

“They were asked to prepare village-level disaster management plans and conduct mock drills on draft plans to mitigate the damage,” said a source.