Disbelief in youth's hometown over arrest: Accused was modest and humble, say neighbours

The arrest of Wasef Ali, a resident of Malda’s Kaliachak and a second-year MBBS student of the private medical college in Durgapur, in connection with the rape of a fellow student, a 23-year-old from Odisha, has left his relatives and residents of Kaliachak in disbelief.

Ali, 20, a resident of the Silampur-I panchayat area under Kaliachak police station, was arrested on Tuesday evening for his alleged involvement in the case that caused outrage across Bengal and Odisha.

The student of the IQ City Medical College in Durgapur had earlier studied at a private boarding school in Jangipur subdivision of Murshidabad.

According to police sources, he was a friend of the survivor and had reportedly accompanied her for dinner on Friday night, before the incident occurred.

“He was detained after the incident and later arrested as his statements were found to be inconsistent and incoherent,” said a police source.

However, relatives of the young medical student have refused to believe the allegations.

“He comes from a respected business family in the locality. Since childhood, Wasef, also known as Asif, has been a good student and a humble person. We had never seen any sign of wayward behaviour in him,” said Akram Mahaldar, a trader and the youth’s uncle.

Ali’s father, Anisur Rahaman, is a successful trader dealing in hardware, mangoes and fish.

The family owns a large residence beside the NH12 in the Kaliachak-I block.

Locals said Rahaman was once a Congress supporter and had served as an elected panchayat member.

“He later distanced himself from politics to focus on his businesses,” said a resident.

The family home remained locked on Wednesday following Ali’s arrest.

Relatives said his parents were currently in Bengaluru for medical treatment.

When contacted by the media, Rahaman briefly answered the call, saying that he was currently out of Malda, before disconnecting. He could not be reached again.

Md Nasiruddin, a local resident, said they were shocked at Ali’s arrest.

“He (Ali) studied in private institutions outside Malda and visited home only during vacations. He appeared to be a decent and modest youth,” Nasiruddin said.

“It is difficult to believe he could be involved in such a heinous crime. There must be a thorough probe. If he is innocent, he should be acquitted immediately,” he added.

Ali had been detained for days before his arrest. Before him, five youths were arrested in the case.

All are working class youths from Bijra locality, close to the campus of the private medical college.

The rape of the medical student has triggered a political storm across Bengal and Odisha.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said women students “should not be allowed” to leave their campuses at night and “have to protect themselves”, making her first comments on Friday night’s rape.

The “patriarchal” remarks from a woman chief minister drew condemnation, with the Opposition accusing her of promoting regressive ideas to avoid having to admit a failure of law and order.