BJP leaders Khagen Murmu, Shankar Ghosh assaulted in Jalpaiguri, finger at 'Didir Sainik'

Two prominent BJP lawmakers from north Bengal were assaulted with fists and stones, allegedly by Trinamool supporters, on Monday while visiting

flood-ravaged Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri and meeting families.

A video of Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu bleeding heavily from his head and nose circulated widely on social media.

Images also showed the SUV carrying Murmu and Shankar Ghosh — Siliguri MLA and the BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly — with smashed windscreen and windows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack “appalling” and said it underlined the “pathetic law and order situation” in Bengal and the “insensitivity” of Trinamul.

“We were visiting Nagrakata with our state president, Samik Bhattacharya, and other leaders,” Ghosh, who too suffered injuries, said.

He added: “Khagenda and I were together when a group suddenly attacked us.”

Ghosh said: “They introduced themselves as ‘Didir Sainik’ (Didi’s Soldiers) and began assaulting us without provocation. They ransacked our car and tried to kill us.”

Eyewitnesses and party leaders said the attackers shoved, punched and slapped the two politicians, forcing them to flee. As they tried to get into Ghosh’s car, stones and shoes were hurled at them.

Murmu was struck by a stone and began bleeding heavily. The driver somehow steered the vehicle out of the area but its windows and windshield were shattered.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Nagrakata soon after the attack, having touched down in Hasimara earlier in the afternoon. She alluded indirectly to the incident while addressing a gathering.

“People have lost homes and loved ones in this disaster. In such circumstances, if convoys of 10-12 cars enter the area, there may be reactions. I urge everyone to remain calm and avoid actions that may lead to unrest,” she said.

The BJP had won the Nagrakata Assembly seat in the 2021 elections.

Bhattacharya, Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP president, who had visited Nagrakata earlier in the day, said the attack was “a chilling message to the nation — a glimpse into the state of affairs in Bengal”.

He alleged a “complete breakdown of constitutional order and law enforcement”.

Bhattacharya and Ghosh accused the police of standing by and watching the assault.

“Police personnel were present at the spot but did nothing. They watched silently while we were heckled and assaulted. This once again shows that Bengal’s police are unwilling to act against TMC goons,” Ghosh alleged.

The injured lawmakers were taken to the Chalsa primary health centre and later admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri.

In the evening, the BJP lodged a formal complaint with Nagrakata police station and held a protest march in the area, demanding immediate arrests.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the “brutal assault” in a post on X.

“This cowardly act by TMC goons occurred while they (Murmu and Ghosh) were attempting to provide relief to flood-hit residents of North Bengal,” he said.

Modi tweeted: “The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.

“I wish the West Bengal Government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations.”

Soon, Mamata struck back on social media: “It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides.

“When the entire local administration and police is engrossed in relief and rescue operations, the BJP leaders chose to go to the affected areas with a large convoy of cars and under security cover of the central forces and that too without any information to local police and administration. How can the state administration, local police or the TMC be blamed forthe incident?

“The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal Government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. This is not just a political low, it is a breach of the constitutional ethos the Prime Minister has swornto uphold....”