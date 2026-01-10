Socio-economic uplift: BJP MP Manoj Tigga seeks direct transfer of cash to tea workers

BJP MP Manoj Tigga has sought the direct transfer of over ₹300 crore, which was allocated by the Centre for the socio-economic uplift of tea garden workers in Bengal and remains unutilised because of the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged nonchalance, to the bank accounts of the labourers.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked ₹1,000 crore in her budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal to improve the living standards of tea garden workers and support developmental initiatives on plantations.

The Tea Board of India, functioning under the Union commerce and industry ministry, accordingly launched the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana. It was decided that the sum would be disbursed during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 financial years. Out of the total allocation, ₹685.70 crore was earmarked for Assam, while the remaining amount was allotted for Bengal.

“The Bengal government was asked to form a committee that would be monitored by the Tea Board to devise a comprehensive plan for the proper utilisation of the funds in the tea belt. But the state did not respond with a plan for proper utilisation of the funds. In Assam, however, the entire amount was utilised in a planned manner,” said Alipurduar MP Tigga.

“That is why I have sent a proposal to the Union commerce and industry minister, seeking direct transfer of the money to workers’ bank accounts,” he added.

The BJP, party insiders said, has started collecting information about the tea workers, including their bank details, in the north Bengal brew belt so that a comprehensive database can be prepared for direct bank transfer of the funds, provided the Centre approves Tigga’s plea.

Birendra Bara, the Alipurduar district president of Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said: “It is completely false to say that the state did not cooperate. Tea garden workers know that the Centre has done nothing for them, while the state government has extended full support to them.”