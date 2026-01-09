‘Stranger Things Conformity Gate’ is CPM’s take on Mamata Banerjee’s file dash in ED showdown

What does a conspiracy theory about the super duper hit Netflix show Stranger Things have to do with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s showdown with the Enforcement Directorate (read BJP)? Ask the CPM in Bengal.

On Friday, the Left party dropped a video on social media that looked like Hawkins, Indiana – where Stranger Things is set – had merged with Kolkata.

Red-and-black visuals, that signature major-seventh-arpeggio theme, Mamata’s face, files being taken out of the I-PAC office, and a car number plate for suspense.

It had everything except a Demogorgon (terrifying creatures from a hellish world in the show), and Vecna (the main villain).

The caption read: “Stranger Things 5 Chapter Nine | Conformity Gate | Out Now.”

The video ended with the text: “Not on Netflix. Only on News Channels.”

Like things in Stranger Things, the CPM video would need explanations for days to someone who has not binge-watched the show.

The conspiracy theory

The “Conformity Gate” mentioned in the CPM video is a viral hoax surrounding the final episode of Stranger Things that aired on January 1.

The hoax suggests that the finale that streamed was not actually the end and that Vecna the villain still has one last episode of tricks under his creepy crawly skin.

In short, it argues that what seems like peace and conformity in the finale is actually a false reality. And that Netflix will drop the real final episode on unsuspecting fans.

The streaming giant has denied there are any more episodes of the show.

Just as Vecna manipulates the world to look peaceful, the CPM is implying that the Trinamool narrative may be carefully staged or orchestrated.

In case you are surprised at the communists turning to a peak capitalist phenomenon to reach out on social media, you may be surprised to know that the CPM also has podcasts on Spotify.

None of that has helped the party much in recent elections, though.