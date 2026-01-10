I-PAC row: Voices differ as Mamata Banerjee's protest rally marches from Jadavpur to Hazra

As Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally on Friday, many bystanders stood on the pavement for a glimpse or were stranded as public transport ground to a halt. They were not Trinamool rallyists, but common people. Some felt Mamata was justified in visiting the I-PAC office and its chief’s residence; others disagreed.

Metro spoke with some onlookers as the rally passed:

Manshi Singh, 25

Works at a foreign exchange office on Prince Anwar Shah Road

The ED’s raid at the office of a company that strategises and plans campaigns for a political party just months before an election raises questions about the motive. Trinamool’s workday rally protesting it also cannot be justified. They are inconveniencing citizens who are in no way related to the raids. Offices, schools and hospitals continue to function, and blocking roads makes life unnecessarily difficult for common people.

Susoma Naskar, 60

Works in the 100-day work scheme

I have not always received my wages on time because the BJP-led government in Delhi did not release funds. During that difficult phase, Lakshmir Bhandar helped me run my household and take care of my family. This was possible because of the state government. When support from the central government did not reach us, state schemes made a real difference in our lives. I believe Mamata Banerjee has worked for people like us, and I wanted to stand by her. To me, the ED’s raid was politically motivated.

Aniket Das, 23

Final-year undergraduate student at a Bijoygarh college

Why do we see this urgency in the raids by the ED or CBI ahead of every election? Why did this raid not take place earlier? The timing raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the institutions.

Woman, 45

She was standing outside her home near South City Mall and requested anonymity

I believe there is something Mamata Banerjee is trying to hide. People will vote for her based on her government’s performance and the credibility of her leaders. Election plans surely can’t be all that important.